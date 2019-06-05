

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $40.75 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $39.93 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.39 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $886.29 million from $822.96 million last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $49.39 Mln. vs. $52.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $886.29 Mln vs. $822.96 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 to $0.32



