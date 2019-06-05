

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Oracle Corp. (ORCL) said Wednesday they have formed a cloud interoperability partnership that will enable customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.



The companies noted that enterprises will now be able to seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database.



By enabling customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within the Oracle Cloud, the partnership will deliver a highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience. Taken together, Azure and Oracle Cloud will offer customers a one-stop shop for all the cloud services and applications they need to run their entire business.



In addition to providing interoperability for customers running Oracle software on Oracle Cloud and Microsoft software on Azure, it will enable new and innovative scenarios like running Oracle E-Business Suite or Oracle JD Edwards on Azure against an Oracle Autonomous Database running on Exadata infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.



New set of capabilities provided by the two companies under the expanded partnership include unified identity and access management, via a unified single sign-on experience and automated user provisioning, to manage resources across Azure and Oracle Cloud.



The expanded partnership will also supported deployment of custom applications and packaged Oracle applications such as JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Oracle Retail, and Hyperion on Azure with Oracle databases such as RAC, Exadata and Autonomous Database, deployed in Oracle Cloud.



Oracle Database will continue to be certified to run in Azure on various operating systems, including Windows Server and Oracle Linux.



