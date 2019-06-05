

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank maintained its key interest rate at a record low on Wednesday, as widely expected.



The Monetary Policy Council decided to hold the key reference rate at a record low 1.50 percent, the National Bank of Poland said in a statement.



The previous change in the reference rate was a half-basis point reduction in March 2015.



The lombard rate was retained at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was left unchanged at 1.75 percent.



Rising inflation may prompt more hawking noises, Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said. But the economist doesn't see monetary policy tightening any time soon.



The economist forecast the policy to be left unchanged until the end of the current MPC's term in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX