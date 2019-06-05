

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just a day after Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) announced a massive data breach, its rival LabCorp. (LH) announced a data breach that could have compromised the credit card or bank account information of about 200,000 LabCorp consumers.



In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), LabCorp revealed that the American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA) notified it about unauthorized activity on AMCA's web payment page. AMCA is an external collection agency used by LabCorp and other healthcare companies such as Quest.



AMCA informed LabCorp that it is in the process of sending notices to these 200,000 consumers. The data breach occurred over eight months between August 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019.



AMCA has offered to provide the affected LabCorp consumers with more specific information about the incident.



LabCorp said in the filing that it has referred a total of about 7.7 million consumers to AMCA whose data was stored in the affected AMCA system. The consumer data included first and last name, date of birth, address, phone, date of service, provider, and balance information.



The affected system also stored the credit card or bank account information of those consumers who sought to pay their balance. However, social security numbers and insurance identification information are not stored.



LabCorp is not sending new collection requests to AMCA and also stopped AMCA from working on any pending collection requests involving the consumers.



Tuesday, Quest Diagnostics had revealed a breach of personal information that might affect about 11.9 million customers. An unauthorized user accessed data from a system used by AMCA, which was hired by Quest's billing vendor Optum360.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX