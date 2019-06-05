

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $57.09 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $51.89 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 124.9% to $5.96 billion from $2.65 billion last year.



United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $5.96 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $(5.85) to $(5.65).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX