

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for April. Economists forecast orders to grow 0.2 percent on month after rising 0.6 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the franc and the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the greenback, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1234 against the greenback, 121.49 against the yen, 1.1164 against the franc and 0.8853 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX