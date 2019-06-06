

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc. (GOG.L) said that it raised Full year expectations for the London and international bus division due to strong operational performance, including in Singapore and Dublin.



In its trading update for the period from 30 December 2018 to 5 June 2019, the company said it delivered revenue growth in all three of its business divisions, driven by commitment to continually improving services for bus and rail customers.



In bus, service performance levels in London operations remain high resulting in continued growth in Quality Incentive Contract income, the company said.



The company noted that its international bus operations in Singapore and Dublin were trading ahead of expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX