sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,532 Euro		-0,035
-2,23 %
WKN: 864585 ISIN: GB0004657408 Ticker-Symbol: MZ4 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MITIE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITIE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,643
1,74
09:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITIE GROUP PLC
MITIE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITIE GROUP PLC1,532-2,23 %