

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation slowed for the second straight month to the lowest in four months in May, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The wholesale price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.2 percent increase in April.



The latest inflation was the slowest since January, when it was 0.8 percent.



The decrease in May was driven by lower annual inflation of motor gasoline.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 0.4 percent in May, slower than 0.7 percent in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX