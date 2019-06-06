

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's foreign trade surplus decreased in April, as exports and imports grew at the same rate, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus decreased to CZK 17.6 billion in April from CZK 20.2 billion in March. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK 16.3 billion.



In the same month of the previous year, trade surplus was CZK 16.3 billion.



Both exports and imports rose 7.4 percent each in April from last year.



Compared to March, exports declined 5.6 percent and imports decreased 5.2 percent.



