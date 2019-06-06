

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) confirms on Thursday that the newly Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer William Chalmers will be appointed to the Group Board on August 1, 2019.



Lloyds Banking Group also confirms now that George Culmer will retire from the Group Board on August 1, 2019. The Group announced on October 25, 2018 that Culmer would retire from the Group in the third quarter of 2019.



Further to that announcement, on February 15, 2019, the Group announced that Culmer would be succeeded by Chalmers as executive director and CFO, subject to regulatory approval.



