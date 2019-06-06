

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator, on Thursday appointed telecom companies BT Group plc (BT) and KCom Group plc (KCOM.L) to deliver the UK's broadband 'universal service' from March 20, 2020. BT will be responsible for connecting properties in the whole of the UK except the Hull area, where KCOM will be the designated provider.



Ofcom has confirmed that homes and businesses in the UK will have the legal right to request a decent and affordable broadband connection from March next year.



This is part of the implementation of the UK Government's 'universal broadband service' - a safety net that will give eligible homes and businesses a legal right to request a decent connection, delivering download speeds of at least 10 Mbit/s, and upload speeds of at least 1 Mbit/s. The UK Government wants the universal service to be funded by the whole industry.



