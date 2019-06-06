

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production growth rose in April after slowing in the previous month, the Czech Statistical Office reported on Thursday.



Industrial production grew 3.3 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.2 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent rise.



Manufacturing output rose 3.1 percent annually in April, following a 2.2 percent increase in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 0.8 percent in April, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the construction output climbed 8.9 percent annually in April, after a 12.0 percent rise in March.



On a monthly basis, construction output declined 0.4 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX