

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $71.5 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $185.9 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $237.1 million or $2.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $1.90 billion from $1.78 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $237.1 Mln. vs. $219.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.08 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX