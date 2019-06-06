

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece jobless rate eased to the lowest in eight years in March, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 18.1 percent in March from 18.4 percent in February. In the same period last year, jobless rate was 20.2 percent.



The latest unemployment rate was the lowest since July 2011, when it was 17.8 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 849,811 in March from 864,600 in February. Employment rose to 3,848,300 persons from 3,839,300 persons.



