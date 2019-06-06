

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Video streaming major YouTube decided to ban videos that include hate speech or promote supremacist content.



In a blog post, the company said it will specifically prohibit videos that suggest one group of people is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on age, gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. This will include videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology.



YouTube said it will also remove content that says well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, did not take place.



YouTube, owned by Google noted that even as it begins enforcing this updated policy immediately, it will take time for its systems to fully ramp up. The company will gradually expand coverage over the next several months.



The move comes amid complaints that YouTube and social media sites like Facebook are not doing enough to eliminate or remove offensive content that promote hate, discrimination, disinformation or harassment.



In 2017, YouTube had taken steps to reduce the spread of supremacist content by limiting recommendations or features like comments and the ability to share the videos. The company noted that these steps reduced the distribution of these videos on average by 80 percent.



In addition to removing videos that violate its policies, YouTube is looking to expand its 'borderline content' policy to more countries outside the U.S. by the end of 2019. While the borderline content do not technically violate YouTube's policies, they could be used to spread fake news and information.



Channels that repeatedly violate the company's hate speech policies will be suspended from the YouTube Partner program. These channels will not be able to run ads or use other monetization features like Super Chat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX