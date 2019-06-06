

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) confirmed Thursday that it has started a consultation with its unions regarding the proposed end of engine production and closure of Bridgend Engine Plant in South Wales by late 2020. This could lead to loss of 1,700 jobs, according to reports.



Meanwhile, Unite, the UK's union representing car worker, indicated that the number of jobs affected could be 1500.



The company expects to record pre-tax special item charges of about $650 million regarding the proposed closure of Bridgend.



The union warned that the closure of Bridgend would impact the livelihoods of thousands of people.



Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said, 'Ford will be taking an economic sledgehammer to the Welsh economy in an act of gross industrial sabotage if it doesn't urgently reverse these closure plans.'



Ford said the closure is due to significant underutilization of the plant as the engine production for Jaguar Land Rover is coming to an end; cessation of the previous generation Ford GTDi 1.5-litre engine; and lesser demand for the new generation Ford GTDi and Pfi 1.5-litre engine.



Bridgend Engine Plant was opened in 1977. It employs around 1,700 employees, of which about 400 employs signed up to a voluntary separation programme earlier this year and will leave between May and December 2019.



As part of previously announced European transformation strategy, Ford expects to reduce more than 5,000 jobs in Germany, while about 500 salaried employees volunteered for packages in the U.K.



