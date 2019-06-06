

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A new V-shaped aircraft that will seat passengers in the wings is being developed to support sustainable, long-distance flying in the future.



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said it will partner Delft University of Technology or TU Delft to develop the futuristic, energy-efficient aircraft known as the 'Flying-V', which embraces an entirely different approach to aircraft design.



KLM President & CEO Pieter Elbers and Dean of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering at TU Delft Professor Henri Werij signed a new agreement to work together on developing the aircraft.



The aircraft's V-shaped design will integrate the passenger cabin, the cargo hold and the fuel tanks in the wings, while forgoing the central fuselage and tail of conventional aircraft.



This will result in an improved aerodynamic shape and reduced weight, resulting in the aircraft using 20 percent less fuel than the Airbus A350, a twin-engine aircraft that is widely used around the world.



The Dutch airline said the new aircraft can be compared to the Airbus A350 aircraft. While the aircraft is not as long as the A350, it has an identical wingspan of 65 meters.



This will enable the Flying-V to use existing infrastructure at airports, such as gates and runways, without difficulty. It will also fit into the same hangar as the A350.



The Flying-V will be able to carry 314 passengers in the standard configuration, the same number as the A350, as well as the same volume of cargo.



While the Flying V's present design will fly on kerosene, it can easily be adapted to use electrically boosted turbofans.



KLM said a flying scale model and a full-size section of the Flying V's interior will be officially presented at the KLM Experience Days in October at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on the occasion of KLM's 100th anniversary.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX