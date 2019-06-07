

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) would lay off about 1,700 employees, as the company seeks to evolve its business through a major acquisition and meet its goal of growing profits, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Posts on the discussion board TheLayoff.com suggested cuts were made in a number of departments in various locations.



IBM, a technology company that makes and sells software, computer hardware, infrastructure services, and consulting services, has more than 340,000 employees.



IBM announced job cuts in 2016 and in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX