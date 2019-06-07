

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) announced Friday that it has appointed Marie-France Tschudin as President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. She will report to CEO Vas Narasimhan and will join the Executive Committee with immediate effect.



Tschudin succeeds Paul Hudson, who will be leaving the company to take the CEO position of a multinational pharmaceuticals company.



Tschudin is currently the President of Advanced Accelerator Applications or AAA, a Novartis company.



She has more than 25 years of broad, multi-national experience in the pharmaceuticals and biotech industry. She joined Novartis in January 2017.



Before joining Novartis, Tschudin spent 10 years at Celgene in a variety of leadership and general management positions.



