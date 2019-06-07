

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - The sensation of pain is an unpleasant feeling. It is a signal sent out by the central nervous system, warning the body that something is wrong.



According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the disorder associated with the most excruciating pain known to humanity is trigeminal neuralgia, also known as tic douloureux. An estimated 150,000 people are diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia every year, and this chronic pain condition is more common in women than in men.



Trigeminal neuralgia, known as 'the suicide disease' is a condition affecting the trigeminal nerve, i.e., the nerve responsible for sensation in the face and motor functions such as biting and chewing.



The most common cause of trigeminal neuralgia is due to a normal blood vessel i.e., an artery or a vein, coming in contact with the trigeminal nerve at the base of our brain, which puts pressure on the trigeminal nerve, resulting in lightning bolt shots of pain. Inflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis, sarcoidosis, lupus, and Lyme disease can also cause trigeminal neuralgia.



Anti-convulsant drugs such as Tegretol, Dilantin, Neurontin, Trileptal, Lamictal, Dilantin, and Phenytek are commonly prescribed for treating trigeminal neuralgia. Painkillers, Botox, and surgical procedures like stereotactic radiosurgery, rhizotomy, microvascular decompression, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation are some of the other treatment options for trigeminal neuralgia.



The current drugs prescribed for trigeminal neuralgia are said to have only suboptimal efficacy and tolerability, according to experts, and patients face a significant burden of illness. Better innovative drugs are a welcome addition to meet the unmet need of trigeminal neuralgia patients.



Let's take a look at some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia.



