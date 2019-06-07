

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's industrial output and external trade data. Industrial production is forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month in April, following a 0.5 percent rise in March. Germany's exports are forecast to fall 0.9 percent on month and imports to decline 0.2 percent in April.



Ahead of these data, the euro declined against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1265 against the greenback, 122.14 against the yen, 1.1174 against the franc and 0.8872 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



