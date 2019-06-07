

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British technology company Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) said Friday that JehanZeb Noor has been named as Chief Executive Officer of Smiths Medical, which supplies medical devices and equipments worldwide.



JehanZeb will take up the role on July 1 and will be part of Smiths' Executive Committee, reporting to CEO Andy Reynolds Smith. He will also oversee Smiths Medical de-merger.



Prior to this, JehanZeb served at Amcor Flexibles Inc., where he led the Healthcare North America business and Global Sales for Medical.



