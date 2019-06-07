sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,48 Euro		-0,04
-0,24 %
WKN: A0MSHN ISIN: GB00B1WY2338 Ticker-Symbol: QS2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,32
16,805
08:56
16,495
16,97
08:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMITHS GROUP PLC
SMITHS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMITHS GROUP PLC16,48-0,24 %