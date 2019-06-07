

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian miner BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP), formerly known as BHP Billiton, said Friday that it has established a Tailings Task force as part of its enhanced focus on the risk management of tailings in the wake of the dam disasters in Brazil.



The establishment of Tailings Task force came after the collapse of Vale's Brumadinho dam in Brazil in January that killed more than 200 people.



That followed 2015 Samarco dam disaster in Brazil, killed 19 people and displaced 700.



BHP said that it is progressing the investigation of new technologies to further mitigate current dam risks and eliminate future risk.



The company has 67 operated tailings facilities across all sites. The Dam Risk Review identified no immediate concerns regarding dam integrity, BHP said in a statement.



