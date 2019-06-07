

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro slipped against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The euro fell to 0.8864 against the pound, 1.1256 against the greenback and 122.10 against the yen, from its early highs of 0.8880, 1.1276 and 122.23, respectively.



The euro reversed from an early high of 1.5064 against the loonie, falling to 1.5038.



Retreating from an early high of 3-day high of 1.7042 against the kiwi, the euro edged lower to 1.7005.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 0.87 against the pound, 1.11 against the greenback, 120.00 against the yen, 1.49 against the loonie and 1.68 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX