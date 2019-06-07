

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production recovered in April despite the weakness in output of transport equipment and petroleum, data published by the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial output rose 0.4 percent in April from March when it was down 1.1 percent. The April rate came in line with expectations.



At the same time, manufacturing output remained flat after easing 1.1 percent in March.



Data showed that manufacture of food products, and machinery and equipment rose 0.6 percent each. Meanwhile, transport equipment output fell 3.2 percent and petroleum products output slid 1.5 percent.



Construction output declined 2.3 percent, while mining and quarrying output advanced 3.2 percent.



In three months to April, industrial output gained 0.7 percent and manufacturing output rose 1 percent.



