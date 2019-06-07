

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Germany's STADA Group (STDAY.PK) said that it agreed to acquire five skin care brands as well as a pediatric cough remedy from GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK.L, GSK). It expects to complete the deal in August 2019.



The entire production of the five skin care products will be transferred to Thornton & Ross, the company said.



The brand portfolios, to be acquired from GSK, include itch relief cream Eurax, antiseptic cream Savlon, Tixylix cough liquids, skin care brand Ceridal, and coal-tar based dandruff shampoo Polytar.



