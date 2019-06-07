

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google's game streaming service Stadia is gearing for a launch in November this year with a special Founder's Edition at a cost of $129.99. Stadia offers premium subscription, Stadia Pro, at a cost of $9.99 a month. Meanwhile, individual games without a subscription will be available in 2020.



At the first Stadia Connect stream, the technology giant revealed all details about the availability, pricing and the games.



Stadia, which was initially announced in mid March, will stream participating games to any device such as Chromecasts, smartphones, laptops, and PCs, at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with HDR and 5.1 surround sound.



The Stadia Founder's Edition is now available to pre-order. The limited-edition package comes with a Chromecast Ultra, limited edition Night Blue Stadia Controller, 3 months of Stadia Pro subscription, a 3 month buddy pass, as well as early access to pick exclusive Stadia username.



Further, Stadia Base service will allow to buy individual games to play in 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second with stereo sound.



The first set of Stadia launch titles will include Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Doom Eternal, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Destiny 2, among others. For Stadia, Google is partnering with major game-engine companies including Unreal and Unity.



According to Google, exclusive discounts will be offered on games for purchase for active Stadia Pro subscription.



At the launch, Stadia will be available in various countries including US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.



Meanwhile, a competing gaming service from Apple, Arcade, is expected to be launched later this year. At the recent Worldwide Developers Conference, the technology giant confirmed that the service is coming this year through a subscription with no in-app purchases.



