

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate was unchanged in May, preliminary data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 2.4 percent, unchanged from April. That was in line with economists' expectations.



The non-adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in April, the agency said.



In May, the number of unemployed totaled 101,370 persons, which was 5,928 persons less than in the previous month. Compared to the year-ago period, unemployment decreased by 8,022 persons.



