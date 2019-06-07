

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job growth in the U.S. showed a substantial slowdown in the month of May, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 75,000 jobs in May after soaring by a downwardly revised 224,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 263,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate came in at 3.6 percent in May, unchanged from the previous month and in line with economist estimates.



