

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - As the fate of ongoing talks with the United States over new trade tariffs is hanging in balance, Mexico has strengthened efforts to block the flow of US-bound migrants on its border with Guatemala.



Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who is in Washington for trade talks, said 6,000 members of the National Guard have been deployed on Mexico's southern border with Guatemala in an attempt to stem the flow of migrants heading to the US.



Central American migrants trying to enter the United States through Mexico is a thorny issue in relations between the two neighboring countries.



In an attempt to press Mexico to stem the flow of illegal migration, President Donald Trump last week said Washington would begin imposing import duties on Monday. Duties would rise by 5 percent every month on goods including cars, beer, tequila, fruit and vegetables, according to his plan.



Mexican and U.S. officials met for a second day on Thursday in the US capital to address the matter, but ended up without reaching a deal.



The White House insisted on implementing the new tariffs on Mexico, saying the U.S. position has not changed.



But Mexican Foreign Minister said he was optimistic, and that talks would continue on Friday.



