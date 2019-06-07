

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. have decided to expand their collaboration by jointly developing electric cars.



The companies said they will jointly develop a platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles or BEVs for mid-size and large passenger cars. The companies will also make a C-segment-class electric sports utility vehicle or SUV that will be sold under each company's own brand.



The all-electric platform is being developed to make it broadly applicable to multiple vehicle types, including C-segment and D-segment-class sedans and SUVs, as well as for derivative vehicle models.



The collaboration will combine all-wheel-drive technologies developed by Subaru with Toyota's vehicle electrification expertise.



The companies' move to sharing technologies underscores the dilemma faced by major automakers in developing new electric vehicles.



Several automakers have entered into partnership to lower the huge costs of developing electric vehicles amid increasingly tough regulations to safeguard the environment.



Toyota and Subaru have been in alliance for development, production, and sales of automobiles since 2005. The agreement included selling the jointly developed rear-wheel-drive Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ in 2012. Toyota's hybrid electric vehicle technologies were also applied to Subaru's Crosstrek Hybrid in the U.S.



In March, Toyota and Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK) had announced their plan to expand their business partnership through joint collaboration in production of electrified vehicles.



The new collaborative businesses will include widely spread hybrid electric vehicle or HEV technologies in India through local procurement of HEV systems, engines and batteries.



