

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's exports grew strongly in the first quarter, though imports outpaced it, leading to a widening in the trade deficit, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



Exports rose 4.4 percent year-on-year and imports grew 4.7 percent. The trade deficit grew to EUR 1.12 billion from EUR 0.95 billion a year ago.



Shipments to the EU rose 5 percent and those to non-EU countries climbed 3 percent. Imports from the EU grew 3 percent and those from outside the group jumped 8.9 percent.



In March, exports decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year and imports dropped 2.7 percent. The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 0.30 billion.



