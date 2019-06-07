

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation slowed in May for the first time in three months, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Inflation eased to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent in April.



Among the components of the consumer price index, the biggest increases of 6.1 percent and 5.9 percent were witnessed in education and housing, respectively. Prices grew 5.7 percent in the recreation and culture group.



Prices of clothing and footwear and those in communications decreased in May.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose 0.2 percent in May, which was much slower than the 1.3 percent gain in April.



The sharp slowing in monthly inflation was driven by transport as airfares plunged 23 percent from April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX