

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Electrify America LLC, a unit of Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE), and retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) said Thursday they have completed more than 120 ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations at Walmart stores across 34 states in the U.S. These charging stations are operational and open to the public.



The companies noted that while most of the new charging stations are located at Walmart stores off major highways, dozens more chargers are planned for major metro areas, including California, the largest electric vehicle marker in the U.S.



Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores feature 150 kilowatt or kW and 350kW DC fast chargers. These chargers can charge a vehicle at speeds of up to 20 miles of range per minute.



The two companies plan to expand their relationship in the coming years, with more Electrify America charging stations to be located at Walmart stores across the country.



Electrify American said its collaboration with Walmart is part of its strategy to help promote greater zero emission vehicle or ZEV adoption by offering an ultra-fast and convenient charging network.



Electrify America will invest $2 billion over the next ten years in electric vehicle infrastructure and education. The company plans to deploy more than 2,000 chargers across 484 sites in 17 metropolitan areas and on highways.



The first electric vehicle charging station under the collaboration between Electrify America and Walmart was opened to the public on July 24, 2018 in Hope, Arkansas. In the next eleven months, the companies have opened, on average, one new EV charging station every three days.



Currently, a significant number of commercial EV charging stations in the U.S. are concentrated on the east and west coasts, or in major urban areas.



Through the Electrify America-Walmart collaboration, EV users will have increased access to services near highways, rural communities and driving routes in other sections of the country, the companies noted.



