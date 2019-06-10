

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced that Xbox showcased a lineup of 60 anticipated games for both console and PC in its Xbox E3 Briefing. 'Gears 5,' along with 34 games are premiering in Xbox Game Pass.



Xbox also gave a glimpse of the future with Project Scarlett, which launches alongside 'Halo Infinite' in 2020.



The Xbox E3 Briefing delivered 11 world premieres and 14 games from Xbox Game Studios, which will soon include legendary game development studio Double Fine Productions.



The company noted that the Xbox Game Pass for PC beta through the new Xbox app is available on Windows 10. It is designed specifically for PC gamers with over 100 high-quality PC games from over 75 developers and publishers.



Xbox also announced the launch of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which combines the curated games library for console and PC with Xbox Live Gold.



In addition, Xbox announced a variety of new blockbuster games that are available with Xbox Game Pass for Console starting today.



Xbox further said it intends to acquire legendary game development studio Double Fine Productions. This would bring the total number of development studios under Xbox Game Studios to 15.



