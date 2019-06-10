

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - French car-maker Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L), which is in alliance with Nissan (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK), has told that it will block the Japanese automaker's plan to overhaul its corporate governance, The Financial Times reported.



The decision by Renault, which is Nissan's largest shareholder, was revealed in a letter from Renault's chairman Jean-Dominique Senard to Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa.



The move is expected to further worsen the relationship between the two alliance partners following last year's arrest of Carlos Ghosn, who was chairman and chief executive of both companies. As per the report, the decision marks an abrupt reversal of policy.



At the upcoming annual meeting, Nissan was expecting to vote through a long-overdue transition from having statutory auditors to a governance system of three committees covering nominations, remuneration and audit.



In the letter, Senard reportedly wrote that Renault had decided to abstain from the vote, denying the proposal the two-thirds majority it needs to pass.



Renault was a merger target of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU), but FCA withdrew its proposal last week saying that political conditions in France did not support the proposal.



Renault had said that that it was unable to take a decision on the proposal due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French State, which owns stake in the company, to postpone the vote to a later Council.



Earlier, Nissan had said that it would analyze and consider its existing contractual relationships with Renault if it accepts FCA's merger proposal.



Renault holds 43.4 percent of Nissan with voting rights, and a reciprocal 15 percent holding by Nissan has no voting rights.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX