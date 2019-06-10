

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Monday, with strong export data from China and signs of a reprieve in global trade tensions helping underpin investor sentiment.



China's exports grew 1.1 percent last month after falling 2.7 percent in April, according to customs data. Analysts had expected a 3.8 percent decline.



The Mexican peso rallied more than two percent after the Trump administration announced it would drop plans for tariffs on Mexico in return for more stringent efforts to control illegal border crossings.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 14 points or 0.25 percent at 5,377 after rallying 1.6 percent on Friday.



Renault shares rallied 2 percent. According to the Financial Times, the French car maker, which is in alliance with Nissan, has told that it will block the Japanese automaker's plan to overhaul its corporate governance. Peugeot rose 1.2 percent.



Air Liquide was moving lower. Air Liquide China has agreed to sell its subsidiary Air Liquide Fuzhou Co. Ltd. to Fujian Shenyuan New Materials Co. Ltd.



