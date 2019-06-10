

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Monday as the Trump administration 'indefinitely suspended' tariffs on all Mexican goods and data showed China's exports unexpectedly returned to growth in May despite higher U.S. tariffs.



The Mexican peso rallied more than two percent after the Trump administration announced it would drop plans for tariffs on Mexico in return for more stringent efforts to control illegal border crossings.



China's exports grew 1.1 percent last month after falling 2.7 percent in April, according to customs data. Analysts had expected a 3.8 percent decline.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 378.17 after climbing 0.9 percent on Friday. France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.4 percent.



Trading volumes remained thin amid holidays in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and most Nordic countries.



Ferguson shares slumped 5.4 percent. The British plumbing and heating products distributor reported a 6.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' estimates.



BAE Systems, a defense, security and aerospace company, gained 1 percent as United Technologies and Raytheon announced they would join forces to create an aerospace and defense powerhouse.



Travel company Thomas Cook jumped 11 percent after reports that Hong Kong's Fosun Tourism was in talks to buy its tour operating business.



Renault shares rallied 2 percent. According to the Financial Times, the French car maker, which is in alliance with Nissan, has told that it will block the Japanese automaker's plan to overhaul its corporate governance.



