

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial output declined at a slower rate in April, figures from Istat showed on Monday.



Industrial output fell 0.7 percent month-on-month in April, following a 1.0 percent decline in March. In February, production rose 0.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial output decreased 1.5 percent in April, after falling 1.6 percent in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production logged an annual growth of 0.1 percent, in contrast to a 3.2 percent drop in March.



In the February to April period, industrial production increased 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX