

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, agreed Monday to acquire Tilos Therapeutics, a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics targeting the latent TGF? complex for the treatment of cancer, fibrosis and autoimmune diseases.



Tilos has developed a compelling portfolio of candidates that employ a novel approach to modulating the potent signaling molecule TGF? by binding to latency-associated peptide, with potential applications across a range of disease indications



TGF? is a potent cytokine believed to play an important role in the development of cancer and fibrotic diseases.



Under the terms of the agreement, Merck, through a subsidiary, will acquire all outstanding shares of Tilos for total potential consideration of up to $773 million, including an upfront payment as well as contingent milestone payments.



