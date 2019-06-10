

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Major corporates came in against abortion legislation, claiming that it will be against 'equality' and 'bad for business.'



The full page add published in the New York Times, the top executives from 180 companies said restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence and economic stability of employees and customers. The add also noted that the equality in the workplace is 'one of the most important business issues of our times. '



The adds says the companies signed employ more than 108 thousand workers.



Alabama Government has recently signed a legislation that banned abortion at any stage of pregnancy. The law says the offense will be punishable by 99 years in prison. Earlier, Georgia, Arkansas, Indiana as well as Missouri have signed such legislation. As the law is highly restrictive, there were report that the courts might strike down the Alabama Human Life Protection Act.



Jack Dorsey of twitter, Emily Weiss of Glossier, Peter Grauer of Bloomberg L.P., Stewart Butterfield of Slack Technologies Inc. Keith Mestrich of Amalgameted Bank, Philippe Pinatel of MAC Cosmetics Bastian Lehmann of Pestmates, Sarah Laflour of M.M. Laflour are there among those endorse the move against the new reproductive health care policy.



The Executives believe that the legislation will restrict diversity in workplace, recruitment of top talents.



