

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) said the company has received a letter from Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) expressing its plans to abstain from voting at Nissan's ordinary general meeting of shareholders related to the proposed amendments to its Articles of Incorporation. Nissan said it will continue to stress the need for these changes to improve its corporate governance by transitioning from a company with statutory auditors to a company with three statutory committees.



'This transition was discussed thoroughly by Nissan's board and approved by all board members, including Renault's own nominees. Nissan finds Renault's new stance on this matter most regrettable,' the company stated.



