

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Roper Technologies, inc. (ROP) announced Monday that they have mutually terminated the agreement under which Thermo Fisher would have acquired Gatan, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper.



Both companies have agreed to withdraw from the proposed transaction due to challenges in obtaining regulatory approval in the United Kingdom.



The companies noted that an existing long-term supply agreement, under which Gatan supplies filter systems, cameras and software to Thermo Fisher's electron microscopy business, remains intact.



A year ago, Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed to acquire Gatan for $925 million in cash. The transaction was expected to be completed by the end of 2018.



Gatan is a manufacturer of instrumentation and software used to enhance and extend the operation and performance of electron microscopes. Gatan's technologies are used in materials science, electronics and life sciences to enable electron microscopy workflows.



