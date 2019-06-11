

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC), the world's biggest chipmaker, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Barefoot Networks, an emerging leader in Ethernet switch silicon and software for use in the data center.



The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.



California- based Barefoot Networks, led by Craig Barratt, specializes in the programmability and flexibility necessary to meet the performance and needs of the hyperscale cloud.



Intel expects the addition of Barefoot Networks would support its focus on end-to-end cloud networking and infrastructure leadership. The deal would also allow the company to continue to deliver on new workloads, experiences and capabilities for data center customers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX