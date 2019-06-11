sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,351 Euro		+0,053
+2,31 %
WKN: A1C07V ISIN: AU000000VOC6 Ticker-Symbol: VOQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGL ENERGY LIMITED
AGL ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGL ENERGY LIMITED12,718+0,92 %
VOCUS GROUP LIMITED2,351+2,31 %