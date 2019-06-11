

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (ROG.SW, RO.SW), said a Phase II clinical trial investigating Gazyva for adults with proliferative lupus nephritis met its primary endpoint. Gazyva, in combination with standard of care, demonstrated enhanced efficacy compared to placebo plus standard of care alone in achieving complete renal response at one year. Gazyva also met key secondary endpoints in the study.



Gazyva is an engineered monoclonal antibody designed to attach to CD20, a protein found only on certain types of B-cells. In the U.S., Gazyva is part of an association between Genentech and Biogen.



