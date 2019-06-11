

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted accelerated approval to Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) in combination with bendamustine plus Rituxan (rituximab) or BR. The approval is for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL, who have received at least two prior therapies.



The approval for this indication was based on complete response rates observed in a randomised, controlled phase Ib/II GO29365 clinical trial.



The company noted that the new targeted medicine was shown to improve clinical outcomes in people with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma compared to a commonly used regimen.



The US FDA granted Priority Review for the company's Biologics License Application for Polivy in February 2019.



Further, Roche announced that Peter Voser will step down as a member of the Board at the end of June.



