

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due at 4.30 am ET Tuesday. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to drop to 2.5 in June from 5.3 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 122.96 against the yen, 0.8919 against the pound, 1.1324 against the greenback and 1.1206 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



