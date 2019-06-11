

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session as hopes of more stimulus for China's slowing economy helped offset lingering worries about the U.S.-China tariff war.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points or half a percent at 5,409 in opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Air France KLM shares advanced 1.3 percent. The airline said it carried 9.2 million passengers in May, up 3.3 percent from previous year.



Automaker Renault gained 1.8 percent and Peugeot added 1 percent as tariff worries eased.



In economic releases, France's economic growth is set to remain stable at 0.3 percent in the second quarter, as previously estimated, according to the monthly index of business activity, published by Bank of France.



The economy had expanded 0.3 percent in the first quarter, which was slower than the 0.4 percent growth logged in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Eurozone investor confidence eroded sharply in June amid escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed.



The investor confidence index for the euro area fell by 8 points to -3.3 from +5.3 in May. Economists had expected a score of +2.5.



